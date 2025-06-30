-
buddyackerman
There needs to a better way to keep certain web sites in separate windows without those sites sharing logins. I have serveral IG accounts, Facebook accounts , youtube accounts gmail accounts but I can't keep all of those accounts open in vivialdi without them getting mixed up between different windows. I can be logged into IG in different windows and then all of a sudden they are all using the same account these windows need to have a separation. I know that profiles can "sort of" fix this problem but it's far too cumber some to maintain two or three profiles when you want all the same settings for look, extensions, saved bookmarks, etc. but only want to separated website accounts.