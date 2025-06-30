-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, we have a fix for a common crash, another fix for Linux media, some minor menu changes and we temporarily disable the editable tab tar (it will be back).
Click here to see the full blog post
-
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
Second
-
@olli then I'm 1st
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
The Clock in the Statusbar is still flickering per Second, when clicking on Date and Time.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Thot It doesn't flicker for me; the seconds are displayed, but they don't move.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@stardepp said in It’s Monday, it’s snapshot time – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3735.28:
It doesn't flicker for me; the seconds are displayed, but they don't move.
Yes, if you edit something, for instance via the Toolbareditor, the seconds are not moving, but the Clock-Popup is stable. The flickering per seconds is after new start.
-
Regression - url input in address bar doesn't work, sites don't open. Also, clicking on a speed dial entry doesn't work
EDIT: all works fine after restart
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Thot After restarting my device, the seconds are now working for me.
It works with Vivaldi Stable 7.4.3684.55.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@stardepp said in It’s Monday, it’s snapshot time – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3735.28:
After restarting my device, the seconds are now working for me.
I mean the Pop-Up, for instance to configure the Timer. Clicking once on the Time and Date.
-
9th updated
-
@3dvs you are... 1st after the 2nd
-
Monday surprise!
-
"[Tabs][Toolbars] Disable editable tab bar for the 7.5 release: it will be back for 7.6 (VB-118170)"
- You removed options such as hiding the Sync and Closed Tabs buttons.
- The old icon style no longer works properly with the "Vivaldi 6.7 Default Theme".
- You removed or broke the right-click menu on the tab bar — it's completely gone (the ones on the empty space of the strip).
And now you're backing out of it, and we're going to agonize over these problems in stable version 7.5? Maybe undo these changes somehow decently or fix what doesn't work.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
It's all Mondays to me ...
-
cheekybuddha
[Linux][Media] Fetch CHR138-120726 proprietary media support: fix distros with older glibc (VB-117731)
Thank you! Thank you!
-
zikkeratak
Am i missing something, few releases back plus this one my shortcuts dont work properly. none of them... f1,f2... f12, . (find in webpage)
does anyone else has same issue?
-
ugly Supporters
I noticed it once in the previous snapshot and it looks like it's happening again in this snapshot.
Is anyone else getting a crash (or extended browser hang, which requires me to force quit), when doing a text search in a PDF?
You should be able to test on the one here:
https://www.w3.org/WAI/ER/tests/xhtml/testfiles/resources/pdf/dummy.pdf
Find in page will cause the browser to hang.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@zikkeratak
Hi, to my knowledge this is a bug with page priority settings in vivaldi:settings/keyboard/.
I am not sure if there is a workaround, my single shortcuts are working.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ugly
Hi, this is a regression/bug introduced with Chromium 138, VB-112955.
-
zikkeratak
@mib2berlin: maybe i did change an option without noticing? i cant find anything in settings tho