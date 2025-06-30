-
Previously reported bug (VB-115105) in March, still unfixed.
I am stuck with Vivaldi v7.1 in Windows because if I update my browser, it crashes upon restart. The updated browser launches and immediately freezes. I can't click on anything on the browser and have to terminate Vivaldi processes with Task Manager.
Deleting History file from ~/Vivaldi/User Data/Default directory fixes the issue and lets Vivaldi run normally, but that is not ideal because I no longer have access to my browsing history, which I absolutely need.
Please, address this issue. I've never had such problem with large browsing history before Vivaldi v7.2 or other browsers.
Thank you!
@PalmaBeats Was that your report to bug tracker?
If yes, please reply to the mail you got after reporting, and send them crashdump from time of crash.
Yes, it was reported in bug tracker. I gave details on how to reproduce the problem.
Regarding the crashdump, the Crashpad\reports folder is empty. I can record a video if requested. I tried v7.4 earlier and it still happened, the browser simply froze.
@PalmaBeats For the purposes of the thread, you might want to define "large."
I assume that you don't limit it in any way and that's it's several years old by now? I limit mine to 1 year, as that's pretty reasonable, and still it's nearly 200MB. Haven't seen the issue though.
As i checked the bug report, it was written history file was 500 MB, very large.
We have some reports of freezese for minutes or slowdown.
Bug report ws VB-116408 "Loading/parsing large (800Mb) history file uses one cpu-core at 100% for ~30 minutes"
I try to ask for investigation, could be dev team can check when having time.
@DoctorG, really appreciate it you looking into this, I'd love to upgrade to newer version without losing my data, especially now that v7.5 is almost out.
Yes, at the time the History file was nearly 500 MB, as of today it is 740 MB (and v7.1 still launches just fine with such size). It is limited to saving 1 year like @rseiler, but I visit a ton of pages due to daily work and personal hobbies, between 15 000 to 25 000 webpages a month.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@PalmaBeats How technical are you? Do you know how to run commands in the command prompt?
Before anything can be fixed, it needs to be reproducible by a developer. And recreating a massive History file is not easy. Also, users generally do not want to share their History file for good reasons.
History is a SQLite database, and you can run commands with this tool:
https://sqlite.org/cli.html
PalmaBeats
@Pathduck, I went ahead and edited all URLs in my History file (so it wouldn't contain any sensitive data if I'd send it to you) with DB Browser for SQLite. The file size was 760 MB, after edits the file size increased to 1.32 GB.
Despite the History file being larger now in size, but with significantly less unique URLs, Vivaldi did not freeze at all. So, the issue stems from History file having a very large amount of unique URLs, not due to the large file size.
I don't think it's possible for the file to have lots of unique URLs and no sensitive information. But I hope my findings provide enough closure on how to fix it.
Regards!
Edit: I'll be preparing a History file to help you reproduce the issue, I'll update you by end of July.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@PalmaBeats Doesn't make sense to me that the DB file size increased to nearly the double by editing the URLs. What SQLs did you run to accomplish this?
I have a script for such use:
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/tools/anonymize-history.sql
It can be run with sqlite3 like this:
sqlite3 History ".read anonymize-history.sql"
Or directly from the UI tool.
The "problem" with this script is that it also does a Vacuum, because without doing that the file will still contain visited urls viewable in the binary file.
But I hope my findings provide enough closure on how to fix it.
I am not a developer nor do I work at Vivaldi. All I can do is try to help you make a good bug report that can actually be reproduced internally so it can be fixed.
Your initial report of VB-115105 was closed as "Cannot Reproduce" because it was not possible for a tester to reproduce it.
If you can create a History file showing the issue and create a new bug report with the file attached it might be possible to get it fixed.
Or, if the anonymized History file shows the issue, you can share it and I can update any relevant bug report still open like VB-116408.
The ideal case of course is if you're willing to share your unmodified History file, but I understand if you're not able to do that.