Previously reported bug (VB-115105) in March, still unfixed.

I am stuck with Vivaldi v7.1 in Windows because if I update my browser, it crashes upon restart. The updated browser launches and immediately freezes. I can't click on anything on the browser and have to terminate Vivaldi processes with Task Manager.

Deleting History file from ~/Vivaldi/User Data/Default directory fixes the issue and lets Vivaldi run normally, but that is not ideal because I no longer have access to my browsing history, which I absolutely need.

Please, address this issue. I've never had such problem with large browsing history before Vivaldi v7.2 or other browsers.

Thank you!