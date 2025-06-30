-
I was wondering about the hype around vertical tabs, but after I used it, I can why it so popular. Even though I'm not having more than 10+ tabs open, it is good.
Then I started to dig more about it and found Zen/Arc browsers having much more fleshed out vertical tabs, but I don't like using other browsers.
It would be really nice if Vivaldi team can implement more of these browsers's vertical tabs features or a fully fledged theme. For major version like v8, v9, v10, etc.
Pesala Ambassador
@ivanov95 This Feature Request is too vague. What features do Arc’s vertical tabs have that you would like to see in Vivaldi? If you search first, you will probably find that most have been requested previously.
Themes are something else entirely. You can make your own if you don’t find one that you like.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ivanov95
Hi, you can also look into the modifications section, there are some mods already.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107983/fixed-arc-like-ui?_=1749222468418
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/108970/small-arc-styled-pinned-tabs-on-top-of-left-sidebar
Ok, so it's not about themes then, my bad.
I meant to ask about what @mib2berlin suggested. Pinned tab shortcuts, UI to look more like Zen/Arc. Compact mode to auto hide it, hovering around it reveals it again. Adress bar combined/moved there. At the bottom to be able to add shortcus from the panel, like notes, translate, downloads. Screemshot is from Zen Browser, but like I said, I don't want to change my main browser.
I guess I should look around the mods then and how to add them.
@ivanov95 just asking , isn’t arc for windows abandoned i.e. no longer updated?
Somewhat. I've read it still gets security updates, but the dev team has moved on to make another new browser (very weird if you ask me). If users really liked Arc, Zen browser is probably the closest alternative. It's based on Firefox, but they are not following Firefox's privacy policy.
@ivanov95 is zen's privacy policy bad? Whats is it?
