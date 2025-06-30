I was wondering about the hype around vertical tabs, but after I used it, I can why it so popular. Even though I'm not having more than 10+ tabs open, it is good.

Then I started to dig more about it and found Zen/Arc browsers having much more fleshed out vertical tabs, but I don't like using other browsers.

It would be really nice if Vivaldi team can implement more of these browsers's vertical tabs features or a fully fledged theme. For major version like v8, v9, v10, etc.