On Android there's many free apps that I can install and translate multi language, different (single) words in off-line mode.

On Kindle I can check definition of specific word in ebook I am reading at the specific time.

When I read English html in Vivaldi and I want to check only one word, It would be easier to use Vivaldi to automatic translate specific word (off-line).

Wiktionary is open-source dictionary but works only in on-line mode.