-
On Android there's many free apps that I can install and translate multi language, different (single) words in off-line mode.
On Kindle I can check definition of specific word in ebook I am reading at the specific time.
When I read English html in Vivaldi and I want to check only one word, It would be easier to use Vivaldi to automatic translate specific word (off-line).
Wiktionary is open-source dictionary but works only in on-line mode.
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
@Pesala said in Build-in dictionary:
WordWeb
I want to have off-line directory embedded in Vivaldi that works on many different OSes. Only one-click solution, without long copy, change tab, paste. This is not number on priority project. Maybe it will be introduced after ten years. No problem. I noticed that Vivaldi can be used by people who works with different languages (power users).
-
Pesala Ambassador
@neonix1 WordWeb seems to be available for MacOS and Android. One-click is already an option. I use Ctrl+Click.