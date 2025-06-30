-
YousefShanawany
Sometimes, when I click on a link in a PAW, all Vivaldi instances, tabs, and PWAs just crash.
Steps to reproduce:
- Here's an example: Go to https://copilot.microsoft.com
- Install the website as an app. (Right click tab, click "Install Page as App").
- In the installed app, ask the chatbot to give you a link to Vivaldi.
- Click the link
Expected: The link opens in a new tab
Actual: Vivaldi quits.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@YousefShanawany Followed the steps, can’t reproduce.