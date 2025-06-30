-
In the last few weeks, F5 to reload page also ctrl+F5 have stopped working. keyboardtester.com says they work. Settings a re as they should be. Any clues? Ubuntu 22.04 + Cinnamon DE. Worked fine for a long time.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mculver
Hi, work fine here, I use this several times a day.
Is it only on some pages or all.
Test this in a Guest Profile.
xgrind Translator
Check if Ubuntu does not use this shortcut for something else. For example, Mageia's Xfce has the F12 shortcut as a drop-down terminal and Vivaldi's development tools don't open with this shortcut, I have to remove it from Xfce
@mculver Try to Settings → Keyboard → "Restore Default Keys" and "Reset to Default".
I tested it on the first reply guest profile link. All of a sudden, F5 worked. Now it works on other pages with my own profile. Problem solved, mystery remains.