ElayRodriguez
Blocker is not work in Youtube. It's recognized, the player is blocked by google and ads are showed.
@ElayRodriguez Youtube's ongoing battle with "Ad Blockers"!
See e.g. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109293/youtube-videos-on-the-vivaldi-browser
Adiwin11 Ambassador
Yeah, same here. Like @TbGbe said, Youtube literally puts at least 90% of its profits to anti-adblocking (joking). So yeah give the Vivaldi team a bit to improve the ad blocker. Youtube still needs to profit from ads you know.