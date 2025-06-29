Suggestion for Organizing Mail Tools List

Currently, the mail tools list is presented in a single table that includes various categories such as All Messages, Unread, Received, and To Archive. This layout can lead to several issues:

Space Consumption: The single table can become quite lengthy, resulting in excessive scrolling, which can be inefficient for users. User Experience: Navigating through a long list can be cumbersome, making it harder for users to quickly find the tools they need.

To address these issues, I propose dividing the mail tools into two separate tables:

Table 1: This table could focus on immediate actions, such as Unread and Received messages.

This table could focus on immediate actions, such as Unread and Received messages. Table 2: This table could include actions related to organization, such as To Archive and other categories.

Benefits of the Proposed Solution:

Improved Accessibility: Users can quickly access the tools they need without scrolling through a long list.

Users can quickly access the tools they need without scrolling through a long list. Enhanced Clarity: Separating the tables allows for clearer categorization, making it easier for users to understand the available options.

Separating the tables allows for clearer categorization, making it easier for users to understand the available options. Space Efficiency: This layout can save screen space, especially on smaller devices, leading to a more streamlined interface.

It should even be made responsive design table, when we expand or resize, widen the mail window it adds third column to avoid scrolling when theres long list.