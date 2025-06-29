-
I don't know how to set the start page image search engine anymore. Could someone kindly help me with this? I mean this here:
@Pathduck I switched to Copyseeker.
@stardepp
I'm not sure I understand your problem correctly.
You right-click on an image and in the ‘Image’ menu you have, at the very bottom, the search item.
1 The ‘google’ search engine works as if it doesn't want to.
2. switching the search engine made the ‘bing’ icon disappear for me.
@Ryszard I wrote my question very precisely: I want to set Startpage as my default image search engine.
URL of the image search
@stardepp It's not possible. Startpage does not have reverse image search.
You can search for images of "cat".
But you cannot use a cat image to find other cats.
Does that make sense?
