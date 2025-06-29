Here is a little tip / my method for navigating across around 20 workspaces, but it can scale up to more.

We are working with ordered list of workspaces, that are subdivided into categorical sections - i.e. MEDIA section, WORK, PLAY, HOUSE & COMPUTER etc.

In each section, you should ideally have an odd number of workspaces, so that there is an obvious CENTRAL workspace in each group. I tend to have 3 workspaces in each section, but that can be easily expanded to 5 or 7.

Next step is to set up command chains to navigate to those CENTRAL workspaces, either directly - switch to workspace 5, or with the necessary extension - i.e. for workspace 12 - switch to workspace 9, switch to next workspace, switch to next workspace, switch to next workspace (thanks @ Pesala https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/658538)

(feature request for direct access to each individual workspace is here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85664/quick-command-switch-to-workspace-10-and-above)

These command chains for CENTRAL workspaces also get an icon, so they can be added and accessed directly from UI with single click, and of course a keyboard shortcut, to do the same via keyboard. I have the keyboard shortcuts clustered on Q,W,E,R,A,S,D,F in an order that reflects the actual physical order of the central workspaces in the list.

The last necessary component are keyboard shortcuts for switching to previous / next workspace. I have those on Z, X.

The navigation method should be clear by now -

hit a keyboard shortcut to move to any CENTRAL workspace, and immediately follow with one, two, three hits of keyboard shortcut for previous / next workspace to arrive at the destination.