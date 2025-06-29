When I bookmark a site and edit the name of it, the cursor sometime jump right to the end of the line.

For example:

The default bookmark name when I click bookmark page at the address bar -

name 1 - my favourite site

I want to change "name 1 " to other name, I will bring the cursor to the front of the word "my" and then I will press delete key. Sometimes (in fact, quite a lot of times), the cursor will suddenly jump right to the end of the last word so when I keep pressing delete key, it actually deleting from the last word (the word "site").

Does any one encounter this ?

I am on the latest version of MacOS and Vivaldi.