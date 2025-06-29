-
Aaron Translator
I want to use the "Tab Stack" 's context menu - "Edit" in the command chain.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Aaron Try the “rename tab” command. The tab with your stack does need to have focus I imagine.
Aaron Translator
@luetage "rename tab" command is invalid for the tab stack.
yojimbo274064400
@Aaron, the command Rename Tab Stack is not available as a Command Chain command. Consider submitting a bug report to request it be made available.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@yojimbo274064400 said in How to use menu commands in command chain?:
@Aaron, the command Rename Tab Stack is not available as a Command Chain command. Consider submitting a bug report to request it be made available.
No need, known and fixed