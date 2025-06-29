-
Shoham Supporters
Why does selecting a Blue unread email, un-select it, and move it out of chronological order, to the top of the list in 'Unread'?
Why does opening a Black unread email to full view, not register it as 'Read'?
@Shoham Items in Unread remain unread unless you actually choose to mark them as read. Automatically marking it as read would remove it from Unread before you actually had time to read it (and even if you did open the message in a new tab it is still being viewed in Unread).
Not sure what sort order you are using, but for me mails don't move just because I've seen them.
Shoham Supporters
@sgunhouse
Thanks for that. I didn't notice my sort order had changed to 'Sort by Unread status'... my bad
All clear now - thanks for explaining the logic.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Shoham
Hi, there is a setting to make mails automatic as read in the mail settings.
I am not sure how it work, I don't use it.
After reading a mail I just use shortcut G to mark it as read and jump to the next mail.
Cheers, mib
Use of Settings → Mail → Automatically set to Read is not a good idea for user not being familiar with Vivaldi Mail.
That setting can lead to the irritating effect that the list of Unread folder will vanish because after some seconds Vivaldi Mail sets the selected mail to Read.
Shoham Supporters
@mib2berlin
I use "K"
"automatically mark as read" does nothing in views that do not show read email
I suggested elsewhere that it should work as "automatically mark as read when unselecting email", I think this would fix all problems.
@WildEnte said in Black and Blue Unread emails questions:
"automatically mark as read" does nothing in views that do not show read email
Could have been some strange glitch in former 7.4 or 7.5. Now i can not reproduce it anymore.