The other day, I migrated to a new Android device.
My previous device was a Galaxy, and everything worked without any issues. However, after switching to Android 15 (Nothing Phone 3a), I tried to sync, and although the login succeeds, it stays stuck on “syncing” indefinitely and never completes. As a result, I haven’t been able to retrieve my previous data.
I was able to check on my old device, and it doesn’t show any server downtime or related issues.
Is anyone else experiencing the same problem?
@miyu
Hi, I guess you are in the same network with both devices and you enter the encryption password?
You can try to change to Sync Selected and back to Sync All.
@mib2berlin Thank you very much for your reply and for taking the time to help me.
I’m able to log in, but I don’t get to the screen where I can enter the encryption password. The application is updated to the latest version, but after logging in, it never proceeds to the screen for entering the encryption password, so I can’t select which items to sync.
I’m also syncing with my PC, so if there is any other method I could try, I’d really appreciate your input. Thanks a lot for your advice!
@miyu
This sounds more like a login issue not a sync one but why.
Sounds stupid but try to logout, restart your device and try again.
@mib2berlin Thank you so much!
What you said earlier about being on the “same network” caught my attention, so I tried disconnecting from Wi-Fi and logging in again. This time, it finally proceeded to the screen prompting me for the encryption password, and I was able to complete the sync successfully.
I’m still not entirely sure what the exact cause was, but this really helped. Now I can use the same browser on my new phone. Thank you again, I truly appreciate all the help you’ve given me!
@miyu
Ah fine.
Check if sync is really working if you change back to WiFi.
Network issues are hard to solve from outside as many hardware and software components may involved.