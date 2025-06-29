The other day, I migrated to a new Android device.

My previous device was a Galaxy, and everything worked without any issues. However, after switching to Android 15 (Nothing Phone 3a), I tried to sync, and although the login succeeds, it stays stuck on “syncing” indefinitely and never completes. As a result, I haven’t been able to retrieve my previous data.

I was able to check on my old device, and it doesn’t show any server downtime or related issues.

Is anyone else experiencing the same problem?