In full screen mode, if you raise your mouse above the tab bar, it opens a window control panel that overlaps the tabs. To close it, you need to lower the mouse lower than you would like.



In conditional chrome the control panel is there at once. Yes, it takes up space, but at least it doesn't cover all the tabs. Is there any possibility to do the same as it is done in chrome? And if the window is in normal mode, this bar takes up an unacceptable amount of space. Taking into account the huge interface of Chrome.



Is it possible to do something with window control buttons? For example, to do the same as it is done in chrome?