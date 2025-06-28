-
Wanted to start off by saying; I'm a proud (VPN PLUS) subscriber via Vivaldi!
However, i have a few questions (beginner ones).
- Will the VPN receive optimizations inside Vivaldi Updates in the future?
- Will more features be available from Proton in the browser? (To support Vivaldi)
@Gneno What optimizations or features would you expect? Vivaldi has integrated Proton by giving it a dedicated UI element and automated installation. Improvements to the VPN arrive via updates through the Proton extension.
@luetage Hey!
Maybe the Proton Wallet or a feature linked to Proton Mail with Vivaldi Mail. (I really haven't thought this through..)
Aha! So i only need to keep using Vivaldi for automated updates?
Thanks!
@Gneno No idea about Wallet, but some users managed to get Proton Bridge working with the inbuilt client ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/779363.
@Gneno said in Novice Question:
Will more features be available from Proton in the browser? (To support Vivaldi)
No-one knows
@Pathduck If my Subscription time never ends, will Vivaldi receive a +% everytime I renew the subscription?
@Gneno Again, you're asking question I don't have an answer for
This is all I know about Proton:
"By upgrading to a paid plan with a Vivaldi account you’ll be contributing to Vivaldi and supporting us in building a better browser."
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/proton-vpn-for-vivaldi/