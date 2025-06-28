-
Hi there,
I've been experiencing this issue for at least the last 6 months, and while I love vivaldi it's forcing me to use Mozilla.
For whatever reason, pages render/scroll slowly, videos play at low FPS (< 30). It's very noticable. I am on a 2024 Asus G16 w/ Radeon 890m and RTX 4070. The issue occurs on both CPUs. Hardware accelleration is on.
If this isn't a bug, any help would be very much appreciated so I can start using Vivaldi again on Linux!
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dougblack85
Hi, the first thing I would try is to disable the hardware acceleration, then you know if it is a GPU issue.
Your hardware should be good enough to manage all on the CPU anyway, I forgot to enable it and don't even notice for some weeks on a HP Probook.
This is not a bug, Vivaldi runs fine for many Linux users here on different hardware.
Cheers, mib
Hmm...
I could have sworn I tried that already and it didn't work - but I turned off HW accelleration and it seems to work properly
I will test on Debian Studio as well and see if it's possibly a Fedora thing.
Okay, after restarting and changing kernel the issue is back, even with HW accelation off.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dougblack85
What do you mean with changing kernel?
@mib2berlin I changed from 6.15.3 to 6.14.12 due to bugs.