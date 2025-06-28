Hi there,

I've been experiencing this issue for at least the last 6 months, and while I love vivaldi it's forcing me to use Mozilla.

For whatever reason, pages render/scroll slowly, videos play at low FPS (< 30). It's very noticable. I am on a 2024 Asus G16 w/ Radeon 890m and RTX 4070. The issue occurs on both CPUs. Hardware accelleration is on.

If this isn't a bug, any help would be very much appreciated so I can start using Vivaldi again on Linux!