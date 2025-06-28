@ ekennedy1980 , in this subforum "Browser" you can speak also over other browser brands. A lot of Vivaldi users use, apart of Vivaldi, also one or several other browsers, as fallback, for tests (like me) or other reasons.

Naturally for a real support is better to ask in the correspondin community or support of this browser, but general themes are legit.

I use the Zen Browser and also the SSuite Netsurf, but as is, without a specially modification, they are only for testing certain web issues with different engines.