ZeroVonLytvy
Coming over from Firefox, where full 5.1 works fine. To my understanding it's fake or forced, but I don't really care and just want the 5.1 audio. Is there any way to get here?
No clue if relevant, but rear and center speaker are the only ones that don't work, front and sub work fine.
@ZeroVonLytvy Never tried, lack of such sound system.
Please check command line options as described in 5.1 Surround sound in Chrome
ZeroVonLytvy
@DoctorG Adding --try-supported-channel-layouts to the end of the target field seems to have enabled it for me. Thanks