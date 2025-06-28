Every time you begin dragging an image with your mouse and close the tab with CTRL+W (while the image is still being dragged by the mouse), vivaldi will hang then (usually) immediately crash.

Chrome does not present the same crash behavior.

I tested both the .deb installation and the flatpak, and the flatpak installation does not crash when this occurs. I think there may be a graphics driver configuration causing this, since vivaldi installed as .deb on my other computer doesn't crash under the same circumstances. It crashes very reliably on my desktop though, so I can reproduce it if given specific debug instructions.