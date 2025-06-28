@ luetage

I think this refers to the uBlockOrigin analog of a ads-picker and custom filters. So to speak, blocking on the fly and creating your own rules and filters. Good idea!

@ TalkierAeron

But now any user can upload in android/Vivaldi their custom lists using a local http server (for example, use MiXplorer).

That is, you can use uBO and its capabilities on any android browser that supports uBO (Kiwi, Firefox, IceRaven etc), and then transfer, if possible, the resulting filters as a local custom ad-blocklist (e.g. file "my_adblocklist.txt") to android/Vivaldi. You need to write filters to a file, checking them for compliance with the rules AdBlockPlus-format.