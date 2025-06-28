-
TalkierAeron
Is there any plans to add this feature, sometimes an ad can be missed by adblock lists
Fantastic browser otherwise,
luetage Supporters Soprano
@TalkierAeron You have to report this to the maintainers of a list directly. Even if Vivaldi implemented this feature, why should the real maintainers coöperate? Imagine every browser and every extension implementing your list would do this, it would be a mess.
@luetage
I think this refers to the uBlockOrigin analog of a ads-picker and custom filters. So to speak, blocking on the fly and creating your own rules and filters. Good idea!
@TalkierAeron
But now any user can upload in android/Vivaldi their custom lists using a local http server (for example, use MiXplorer).
That is, you can use uBO and its capabilities on any android browser that supports uBO (Kiwi, Firefox, IceRaven etc), and then transfer, if possible, the resulting filters as a local custom ad-blocklist (e.g. file "my_adblocklist.txt") to android/Vivaldi. You need to write filters to a file, checking them for compliance with the rules AdBlockPlus-format.
That's a great point — even the best adblock lists can occasionally miss something. It would be awesome if Vivaldi added a manual "element blocker" tool (like in uBlock Origin) so users could right-click and hide individual elements. Hopefully this gets considered in future updates. Otherwise, fully agree, Vivaldi is fantastic overall!