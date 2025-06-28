Hello,

go to Settings -> Privacy & Security -> Website Permissions and set "Prioritize Website Shortcuts" to block.

Now go to any website and try to enter certain keys or use certain combinations like CTRL+C or CTRL+A and watch it stop working.

It's quite interesting because in my case keys a-z and A-J are working while K-Z aren't. So shift + [a-j] is working, but shift + [k-z] isn't...

Changing the config setting back to "allow" makes it work again w/o restart.

I opened the dev tools and ran a monitorEvents() and the keypresses don't even show up as events inside Vivaldi while Vivaldi's GUI seems unaffacted.

I understand the setting allows me to block websites from taking over certain keypresses. But enabling the block disabling half of my keyboard can't be it.

Greetings,

G.