Hello,
go to Settings -> Privacy & Security -> Website Permissions and set "Prioritize Website Shortcuts" to block.
Now go to any website and try to enter certain keys or use certain combinations like CTRL+C or CTRL+A and watch it stop working.
It's quite interesting because in my case keys a-z and A-J are working while K-Z aren't. So shift + [a-j] is working, but shift + [k-z] isn't...
Changing the config setting back to "allow" makes it work again w/o restart.
I opened the dev tools and ran a monitorEvents() and the keypresses don't even show up as events inside Vivaldi while Vivaldi's GUI seems unaffacted.
I understand the setting allows me to block websites from taking over certain keypresses. But enabling the block disabling half of my keyboard can't be it.
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 64da52f8e0487a1ebe6eb30da0638c14179ebc82 OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.5472) JavaScript V8 13.6.233.17 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/136.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\usr\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
@Grimeton Known bug.
VB-117929 Setting for "Priorize Website Shortcuts" blocks Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V - Confirmed.
@DoctorG Great. Let's hope it gets fixed soon ...
And , why ...
Enabling ( Prioritize Website Shortcuts ) ...
This option ...
Some buttons stopped work
@ioc2e3 That is a bug with a website permission in Vivaldi Settings.