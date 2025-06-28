-
Hello! This has been an issue for months now and I've just finally gotten around to writing up a report - when using Wayland (KDE, Arch Linux), if I try to reorder tabs by dragging them down and back into the tab bar (or dragging them out of a tab stack) it opens a new window every single time. Without fail. I tried changing any of the flags to do with wayland to
wayland, but it has zero effect. If I log out and change my session to X11, it works as expected (the same behavior Windows/macOS has)
I'm not sure if this is an upstream issue or not. Using the side bar to manage windows/workspaces/tabs fixes the issue but it is a rather annoying issue. Any help or advice would be appreciated. Thanks!
@jdills Please, give us more information:
- Which version of
- Vivaldi
- Wayland
- KDE
- Is Vivaldi maximised or window
- Create a screenrecording to see how your issue looks like (Upload to image hoster and leave link here)
- Which version of
@jdills No such issue on my Debian 12.11 KDE Wayland.
wayland server: X.Org v: 1.22.1.9 with: Xwayland v: 22.1.9
Kernel: 6.1.0-37-amd64 x86_64
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12
KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0
Qt Version: 5.15.8
Kernel Version: 6.1.0-37-amd64 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: Wayland
But i avoid Wayland on my Debian as it cause broken clipboard action with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG
Interesting, I tried it on kubuntu under Wayland and it worked fine (logged out, since this is on a different PC and a fresh Vivaldi install).
I'll post more information shortly -- in the mean time, I'll compare the KDE settings and see if there's some sort of wayland or compositor setting that might be causing the issue (and if so I'll post a reply with what it was.)
Thanks for your help (and pointing me in the right direction, I probably should have tried it on my other PC under wayland first but I didn't even think about it, and hey, if I can find the issue at least someone coming from Google can have the fix )
It seems to occur if I set the "Prefer Ozone Platform" flag to "Wayland" or "Auto" instead of Default/X11 in vivaldi://flags. So it does seem to be some sort of wayland issue, I imagine it might be upstream. I tried to replicate it on chrome but wasn't able to (since Chrome shows the full window in a new "window" while you're doing the dragging action anyway.) and I don't have any other chromium browsers installed. Tested in both kubuntu & arch and the behavior is consistent.
Either way, as far as I can tell I don't really have any issues by using the X11 back end over Wayland but it might cause issues in the future (or if someone has a weird bug that forces them to use Wayland over x11)
Thanks again for checking for me!
Also for some additional info, I'll just post different software versions for KDE/Wayland/etc from both Arch and Kubuntu (but this has been an issue since I've moved to wayland so I don't really think it's version specific.)
Arch Linux:
KDE Plasma Version: 6.4.1
Qt version: 6.9.1
Kernel Version: 6.15.4-arch2-1 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: Wayland
Kubuntu 25.04:
KDE Plasma Version: 6.3.4
Qt version: 6.8.3
Kernel Version: 6.14.0-22-generic (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: Wayland
luetage Supporters Soprano
@jdills The flag is not officially supported. If you keep it default, Vivaldi will run as XWayland app under Wayland, which works just fine.
@jdills said in Strange behavior when moving tabs in Wayland (KDE):
It seems to occur if I set the "Prefer Ozone Platform" flag to "Wayland" or "Auto" instead of Default/X11 in vivaldi://flags
I can confirm this. You can report this, but I'm not so sure that Vivaldi would like to allocate resources into making its own UI working fine as a Wayland app as well, not even Chromium has that flag enabled for Wayland by default.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@npro Doesn’t hurt to report it, but I wouldn’t expect a fix anytime soon. At some point in the future Chromium will switch to Wayland on Linux and then work will start I assume.
@luetage Yup, which is what I did! I just wanted to post this in case anyone else has the issue I had and comes here from Google
@luetage yep, it would be interesting to know though if this also happens in GNOME.