It seems to occur if I set the "Prefer Ozone Platform" flag to "Wayland" or "Auto" instead of Default/X11 in vivaldi://flags. So it does seem to be some sort of wayland issue, I imagine it might be upstream. I tried to replicate it on chrome but wasn't able to (since Chrome shows the full window in a new "window" while you're doing the dragging action anyway.) and I don't have any other chromium browsers installed. Tested in both kubuntu & arch and the behavior is consistent.

Either way, as far as I can tell I don't really have any issues by using the X11 back end over Wayland but it might cause issues in the future (or if someone has a weird bug that forces them to use Wayland over x11)

Thanks again for checking for me!

Also for some additional info, I'll just post different software versions for KDE/Wayland/etc from both Arch and Kubuntu (but this has been an issue since I've moved to wayland so I don't really think it's version specific.)

Arch Linux:

KDE Plasma Version: 6.4.1

Qt version: 6.9.1

Kernel Version: 6.15.4-arch2-1 (64-bit)

Graphics Platform: Wayland

Kubuntu 25.04:

KDE Plasma Version: 6.3.4

Qt version: 6.8.3

Kernel Version: 6.14.0-22-generic (64-bit)

Graphics Platform: Wayland