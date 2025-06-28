-
The current "portable" windows version of vivaldi cannot be used on multiple computers with cookies saved.
Synchronization does not save site cookies, and there is no way to disable cookie encryption without manually changing the source code and compiling the browser.
In other portable browsers this issue has been solved by adding command-line keys that allow you to disable encryption, e.g --disable-encryption-win --disable-machine-id
https://github.com/brave/brave-core/pull/795/commits/f7fd581135f5772dcd7daff1641f9ae389669129
https://github.com/ungoogled-software/ungoogled-chromium/pull/591/commits/0b6539a63e2a7d955d7fc2d8d0f58da70b90ad9f
@griffin7
@griffin7 Please vote for the existing feature request: Please do Vivaldi Full Portable with Pass Logins Save.
@griffin7 Such Windows patch does not work for other OS like MacOS or Linux. If there is no option for all OS, such patch would be useless to get a "real portable".
