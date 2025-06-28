For almost a year now, I have the problem that email delivery via POP3 is delayed from 2 days till they are fetched to Vivaldi Mail's POP3 up to shocking 2 full months!

I did a lot to resolve this on my own and with help of Google already, like EMailing with GMAIL Support Team for month and even recently posting it to their forums as their support team told me to, but to no avail: https://support.google.com/mail/thread/352426260/tech-issue-with-gmail-account-and-pop3-fetching-via-vivaldi-mail-client-delivery-delayed-for-days?hl=en

Now digging into this further, I found that they actually changed the way their authentication system works, talking about discontinuing login via username and password, here: https://support.google.com/mail/thread/352426260/tech-issue-with-gmail-account-and-pop3-fetching-via-vivaldi-mail-client-delivery-delayed-for-days?hl=en

Maybe the lack of this login method "SIgn in With Google" is the reason for my issues? I also noticed occasionally, that I am prompted as soon as the Vivaldi Mail started up, to sign in to my Google Account.

As Google and its Community is so helpless in this case and not helpful at all, I feel like it is up to the Vivaldi Team now to add support to Vivaldi's Mail client to add "SIgn In WIth Google" as described here: "Changes to Gmail syncing with other email clients": https://support.google.com/mail/answer/7126229?visit_id=638866729299241244-2074396916&hl=en&rd=1

Thanks in advance!