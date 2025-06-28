-
I am ready to give up on Vivaldi. I think it has the solutions I am looking for but being14 years past retirement and out of daily interraction in the commercial world and not capable of learning the new ways forced on the world for security. I need the simplicity that Google and Microsoft and Apple have been. But I hate them because they lock me into their individual environments and their dictatorial ways. Vivaldi is much like I knew Linux to be many years ago, confronting problems and finding solutions. I struggled to use and appreciate Linux in the simplified developed versions. I am not fit to go through that again yet I appreciate that this is the necessary ways of a world driven by criminals and dictators. I applaud what you are doing and I hope you and your peers can create an internet experience that excludes criminals and dictators.
@GrahamEW I get your point really. And it resonates with my sentiments about Vivaldi as well. It's simply not build for people who just want a reliable, private, secure and easy browser. It's done by nerds for nerds with much of nostalgia ("old Opera").
I've fiddled with some of Linux desktops as maybe you as well. Finally I gave up and stayed with Mint or Zorin. I'd call them Linux made easy. But that's not what the hard core enthusiasts want.
As far as I'm concerned I would really appreciate a simple and easy Vivaldi without mail, calendar and so on and not the everything but the kitchen sink approach. Whenever I start to use Vivaldi again, I have this Linux feeling of old, where you have to fiddle around to make things work. They work, actually, but not without decent effort.
Once there was a special Opera version which separated the browser and the mail client. It was done by some Opera developer, if I remember correctly. But I don't think this will ever happen with Vivaldi as their explicit aim is to provide as much as possible in a browser. And there's a certain piece of irony here: Adding the most features with one of the smallest teams in a what may be called mainstream browser around.
My personal dilemma is, that I don't see so many alternatives at the moment, I would like to use.
@DerSchlingel said in My Struggle:
Once there was a special Opera version which separated the browser and the mail client. It was done by some Opera developer
The two separate versions were called Hugin and Munin.
Exactly
@DerSchlingel I don’t see your point, mail and calendar have to be enabled, they are disabled by default. They have zero influence on your browser experience.
TravellinBob
@GrahamEW said in My Struggle:
I'm like you, a 72 year old retiree who uses a laptop at home to listen to music, browse the internet sport pages, write a couple of blogs that are seldom read and do Facebook to stay in touch with old friends and family. I just want a simple, uncomplicated and safe browser to do it. I have that in Vivladi. I get what you say about all the additional nerdy stuff but I simply ignore it. I haven't fiddled about with Tab Stacks, tiling, VPN and all the rest because they are of no use to me at all. I've set the theme to one I like, set a bunch of shortcuts to the internet sites I use and that's it. I dip in and out of this Forum and Community stuff most days and ignore, rarely use the because I don't have too many appointments to track, and have a Mail account I don't use ( though linked my Google and Yahoo mail accounts to the separate Mail Client tool and it works perfectly.
barbudo2005
Said:
I am ready to give up on Vivaldi.
As @iAN-CooG said:
This is not an airport, you don't have to announce your departure. Really, nobody cares.
Said:
It's done by nerds for nerds with much of nostalgia ("old Opera").
Treat the creators of Opera, the team and the users of Vivaldi with respect and "your mouth will stay where it is". If it weren't for that nostalgia, we wouldn't have Vivaldi.
Let's see if you understand the subject of the email with a practical example:
My car has a sunroof that I don't use because the weather isn't right for it.
Does the closed sunroof affect the car's maneuverability, fuel efficiency, or any of the thousands of other features of my car?
-
I know, but that's not my point. I use Vivaldi without these almost useless things as they are at least for me.
I gave up on Vivaldi the time, when they added mail and calendar though. I just thought they're developing a browser that doesn't meet my needs any longer. They're waisting time and effort to built something but don't improve other things that were much more relevant for me. Or develop more appealing features.
How long did it take to create the iPhone app for example? Why didn't they invest time much earlier there? But even when I can disable all this, it still feels like bloat and alienates me.
There's a reason why I don't use Brave, because of the crypto part, although I can disable all this, too. Otherwise it's a decent browser, too. But still I feel, it's mostly about crypto.
Don't get me wrong, I used "old Opera" as well. But I always struggled with the mail client. Even then I thought, both should be kept apart. Nevertheless to each what he/she wants.
I'm back to Vivaldi after leaving and I still like it. It has improved, and I knew what I could expect.
But if there were some browser without shady crypto stuff, feature bloat, Chinese investors etc. and being innovative as well, I could imagine to change soon. And I guess many people would like such a project, too.
I know, that Vivaldi was especially made out of a feeling of nostalgia for those who wanted back something similar to their Opera experience. But we're not living in 2005 any longer but in 2025. That was my point.
barbudo2005
Pure cheap complaining. The exit door is as wide as the sea. Period.
@barbudo2005 I'm very sorry, that it doesn't seem possible to discuss things without getting personal. Are we still talking about software or about life commitments?
-
@DerSchlingel This browser does not only work on the things I care about, but also on features other people care about—is what it boils down to. But that was Vivaldi’s goal from the start. It’s a browser for Vivaldi’s friends, and Vivaldi’s friends have different needs. If you’d ask me, they could remove the reading list, the tab bar, and the bookmarks bar tomorrow, alongside all tab features like stacking and pinning. Do not need, do not want. I guess that would make a lot of people sad.
@luetage Boiled down, my point is: Why not creating a browser for the average user, streamlined, clean, efficient, with features most people need, not only some?
Why not build a simpler browser with security and privacy, not tied to big tech and coming from Europe? Why not focus on most important things and refine them? I guess, this is what the browser market needs more than anything else.
But when I as a newbie were to start using Vivaldi, I'd be totally overwhelmed by all these features and functions.
So, I would suggest to separate mail and calendar for example from the rest. I remember to having read this proposal very often in this forum.
Maybe this point about "friends" is the real issue. I'm not a friend to a browser an never will be. It's a software I use. It's simple as that. I doesn't need a cult following but users or even customers who are satisfied. And this is, where probably the misunderstanding appears. As a customer I dare to speak about things I don't like without the inner need to defend it.
And finally, I don’t know of a better browser than Vivaldi at the moment for sure.
@DerSchlingel It’s your good right to voice your opinion, but it’s nothing more, nothing less than that. You try to generalize what the majority needs, but you do not speak for the majority. Especially inbuilt mail was one of the cornerstones Vivaldi was built around, that is what the majority in fact expected from the browser. Therefore work on it was started right away. A good example for a browser that stripped itself down to the bare minimum is Firefox. They’re not doing so hot these days compared with before. The minimal fast secure browser that does everything you need and nothing more is an illusion. It does not exist.
@luetage Firefox struggles but it has hundred times as many users as Vivaldi.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@DerSchlingel So? You believe if Vivaldi removed all but the bare minimum of features, it would gain tens of millions of users? Please keep in mind where Vivaldi comes from. The reason it was created was the downfall of Opera. The abandonment of Presto and all the inbuilt goodness like Mail and Calendar. The circle is unbroken.
Treating your users like human beings instead of data points is not a weakness and not a cult. It should be the standard in the software industry.
@luetage Only a very small minority of former Opera users have jumped ship to Vivaldi, actually. Ever wondered why they only have 3.4m users after ten years, while Opera still has 300m, a hundred times as much?
-
Vivaldi certainly can be somewhat overhelming with any type of features it has, but this isn't really an problem, because of it's inaudit capability to ajust really everything to your like, you can hide all the features it has, making it simple like an old IE, or make it complex like the dashboard of an Boing 747, and all in between, for the taste and needs for everyone. This is the big advantage Vivaldi has, to let the user decide what he need instead of the company, like in other browsers, Vivaldi only put the toolbox and the user can select from this what he need.
@DerSchlingel You have summarised my feelings very well. I realise the developers are doing the job very well for their objectives and hoping top satisfy a lot of others and they deserve respect for that. They are opening new frontiers even. But that is not where I want to go. I just want the stable basic functions working well.
-
@TravellinBob I can see me heading this way because I am finding fault in many other browsers in seeking my objectives.