@ GrahamEW I get your point really. And it resonates with my sentiments about Vivaldi as well. It's simply not build for people who just want a reliable, private, secure and easy browser. It's done by nerds for nerds with much of nostalgia ("old Opera").

I've fiddled with some of Linux desktops as maybe you as well. Finally I gave up and stayed with Mint or Zorin. I'd call them Linux made easy. But that's not what the hard core enthusiasts want.

As far as I'm concerned I would really appreciate a simple and easy Vivaldi without mail, calendar and so on and not the everything but the kitchen sink approach. Whenever I start to use Vivaldi again, I have this Linux feeling of old, where you have to fiddle around to make things work. They work, actually, but not without decent effort.

Once there was a special Opera version which separated the browser and the mail client. It was done by some Opera developer, if I remember correctly. But I don't think this will ever happen with Vivaldi as their explicit aim is to provide as much as possible in a browser. And there's a certain piece of irony here: Adding the most features with one of the smallest teams in a what may be called mainstream browser around.

My personal dilemma is, that I don't see so many alternatives at the moment, I would like to use.