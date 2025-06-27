-
crossandroads
Microsoft Opens Windows 10 Extended Security Updates to Consumers:
https://cyberinsider.com/microsoft-opens-windows-10-extended-security-updates-to-consumers/
-
@crossandroads, something similar done with the end of support of W7/8, extending the security support using MS points or paying it. It's anyway only an temporary solution, to give somewhat more time (paying) to update the OS. I think that this is a more commercial move, in combination that a lot of users can't update to Windows 11, even with modern PC, not because the lack of capability of the System (W11 don't need more sys specs than W7 or W10), but due restrictions from M$ (lack of secure boot, GPU (?) not in their list, things like this). So they can receive cash from the user, if he don't want or can buy a new PC or changing to Linux.
Somewhat shady methodes IMHO