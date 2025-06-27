-
i just switched to vivaldi from opera gx and so far it's great (i only miss the sound effects from opera gx)
my only problem the only thing i've managed to bring over from opera gx is my bookmarks, still missing my history and my passwords, the history i can almost live without but i really want the passwords
Hi, I am not sure if the standard import work for OperaGX, did you check import from the file menu?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/
If this not work it is still possible to export bookmarks and passwords from Opera as files and import these in Vivaldi.
i tried doing the file import and it worked! i tried to do it but i couldn't find where to do it so thanks