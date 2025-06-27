We can now customize vertical tab bar as a toolbar.

We can do this:

.................... custom icons .................... workspaces selector .................... custom icons .................... tabs .................... custom icons ....................

In each block of custom icons, there could be multiple rows of icons.

So far all great.

What is missing is a flexible row space element, that would acts as a rows separator for icons in between two flexible row elements.

So it would be possible for example:

.................... workspaces selector .................... [ row space] custom icons row 1 [ row space] [ row space] custom icons row 2 [ row space] [ row space] custom icons row 3 [ row space] .................... tabs .................... custom icons ....................

In a way that icons from row 1, row 2, row 3 don't mix together and stay separated on individual rows.

Of course it breaks if the tabbar is too narrow to fit the content of the rows, but that's up to the users to not overfill the rows above the narrowest width of tabbar they use.