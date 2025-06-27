-
Any way to fix the bug preventing a History dropdown from the menubar like is found on all other Chrome-based browsers? No way to add it in the settings.
Streptococcus
The Tools menu has a History item, and that works.
@Streptococcus No, it doesn't. Not at all a dropdown like every other Chrome browser.
@lquinta2 There is no history dropdown in Vivaldi. This is not a bug.
You can use the History Panel or the full Manager.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/history/
@Pathduck Not a bug? Curious who thought it was a good idea to deprecate a feature of every other Chrome browser.
If anyone is looking for a workaround for this bug, "Recent History" Chrome extension works pretty well.