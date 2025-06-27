-
dustinmccain
Ability to pinch to zoom in on text and have the Vivaldi browser enlarge the text size but without it going off the edge of the phone screen (like Opera and Soul Browser).
This is handy because many times text is different sizes on the same webpage and so it's not helpful to set all of the text on that page to larger... it's helpful to be able to quickly pinch to zoom in on that specific text that is smaller and zoom in on only it (without going off the edges of the screen causing the reader to have to scroll from left to right to read it).
mib2berlin Soprano
@dustinmccain
Hi, welcome to the forum.
Please check existing requests, this one exist since 2018:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32053/text-wrap-text-reflow
A user created a page for searching existing request:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Vivaldi have text reflow but not with pinch.
Enable Show zoom options in Settings > Content Settings > Accessibility.
A new button in the Vivaldi menu appear > Default Zoom.
Check this out.
If you use this often you can add it to the custom menu.
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-appearance/main-menu-on-vivaldi-on-android/
Cheers, mib