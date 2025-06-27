-
dustinmccain
Ability to lock in (toggle on) sepia for reader view; then anytime reader view is enabled it will automatically be in sepia (easier on the eyes for reading).
@dustinmccain
That's a good idea. But in 2025, I want more. Presets with full color control for all. Background with BRG-hexcode and support texture or wallpaper.
But we have less.
Do you have day/night switching in reading mode? The simplest thing, manually switching between light and dark? I don't.
My browser runs with night UI, and the reading mode is always night too.