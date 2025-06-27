@ DoctorG said in Why is my page auto scrolling?:

@ GaryF Try Guest Profile and tell if that does not autoscroll.

I did try a second, named profile, and a guest profile. Both did the same thing.

I understand much more now about Bookmarks and that learning has made me very happy, but the scrolling seemingly can't be stopped, and also I have to login to sites every single time I go to them, which I've never had to do before. That's a large ball ache too.

I'm running a brand new installation of Vivaldi too, sans all extensions, and with the two extensions I normally use. Nothing makes any difference so i have given up trying now.

I'm glad that there's so many helpful people giving their time to try and assist, but sad that Vivaldi developers have no channel to look into mysterious problems. They just don't care enough about the end users to try and work things out. They rely on people doing it for free like yourself.

I'm looking for a new browser now that has a similar Bookmarks feature with the folders and icons etc because tbh that was the primary reason I stopped using Opera when Vivaldi forked off from them. I use it daily and extensively so if there's another browser offering it I may get a more reliable internet browsing experience.

Thanks again for your help and everyone else who's commented for me.