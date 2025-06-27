-
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 64da52f8e0487a1ebe6eb30da0638c14179ebc82
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5965)
JavaScript V8 13.6.233.17
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/136.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\Gary\Desktop\Vivaldi test\Application\vivaldi.exe" --vivaldi-standalone --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling
So I have just started a brand new standalone installation of Vivaldi. 3 days in, and I am watching Youtube shorts and it's doing the same thing again as it did with my old one: after watching 3 or 4 videos, it starts scrolling by itself, just continually loading 1 video after another without playing the video, and nothing I can do to stop it except shut Youtube down. The only extension I run is FBP for facebook which I've used for many years. But if I turn that off the auto scrolling still happens.
I don't know what smooth scrolling is, but I have both enabled and disabled it and it makes no difference. Javascript is set to run.
Any ideas please anyone?
-
@GaryF Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@GaryF I can not reproduce this on Youtube Shorts page, no automatic scrolling. (7.4.3684.55 Win 11 23H2)
-
@DoctorG said in Why is my page auto scrolling?:
@GaryF Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Sorry but I did address this at the start:
So I have just started a brand new standalone installation of Vivaldi. 3 days in,
-
@GaryF Try Guest Profile and tell if that does not autoscroll.
-
DavidHennry Banned
This post is deleted!
-
@DoctorG said in Why is my page auto scrolling?:
@GaryF Try Guest Profile and tell if that does not autoscroll.
I did try a second, named profile, and a guest profile. Both did the same thing.
I understand much more now about Bookmarks and that learning has made me very happy, but the scrolling seemingly can't be stopped, and also I have to login to sites every single time I go to them, which I've never had to do before. That's a large ball ache too.
I'm running a brand new installation of Vivaldi too, sans all extensions, and with the two extensions I normally use. Nothing makes any difference so i have given up trying now.
I'm glad that there's so many helpful people giving their time to try and assist, but sad that Vivaldi developers have no channel to look into mysterious problems. They just don't care enough about the end users to try and work things out. They rely on people doing it for free like yourself.
I'm looking for a new browser now that has a similar Bookmarks feature with the folders and icons etc because tbh that was the primary reason I stopped using Opera when Vivaldi forked off from them. I use it daily and extensively so if there's another browser offering it I may get a more reliable internet browsing experience.
Thanks again for your help and everyone else who's commented for me.
-
@GaryF said in Why is my page auto scrolling?:
sad that Vivaldi developers have no channel to look into mysterious problems. They just don't care enough about the end users to try and work things out.
The team is small and that's why they can not give personal support for everyone.
But i suggest to report to bug tracker, perhaps internal testers do know more.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
-
@GaryF, normally autoscroll is activated if you click the middle mouse button, because of this, it also can be caused by the mouse itsel with a bad contact and not Vivaldi. An old Mouse can cause different strange issues, erratic cursor moves, not pretended dobbleclicks, interferences or bad movement in the inalambric ones, and so on.
I prefer always to use Gaming mouses with cable, because they have generally switches with a way better quality as the standard mouses, without beeing significant more expensive, there are good ones for ~€30.
-
@Catweazle said in Why is my page auto scrolling?:
@GaryF, normally autoscroll is activated if you click the middle mouse button, because of this, it also can be caused by the mouse itsel with a bad contact and not Vivaldi. An old Mouse can cause different strange issues, erratic cursor moves, not pretended dobbleclicks, interferences or bad movement in the inalambric ones, and so on.
I prefer always to use Gaming mouses with cable, because they have generally switches with a way better quality as the standard mouses, without beeing significant more expensive, there are good ones for ~€30.
Yeah that was my very first thought some months ago so I replaced the mouse. It's made no difference at all.
-
I also have this issue. For me it's related to "Block Trackers and Ads". On a guest profile with just "Block Trackers and Ads" enabled, I get the issue with YouTube shorts auto scrolling. The other tracker settings show normal behaviour.
I'd like to add that this happens even if you press the down arrow (next video button), so it has nothing to do with the mouse wheel.
What happens: the first YouTube short plays normal. When moving to new short video (second or third one), it automatically scrolls to next short and then continuously scrolls down to the next.
What does not stop the scrolling: clicking, scrolling up, pressing up button (goes back one then continues), zooming, full screen.
What does stop the scrolling: page refresh, selecting the video background with mouse (but it's still glitching trying to move to next), moving to new tab (I notice the sound of same short plays, and clicking back to the tab starts the issue again).
I see the URL change for each short that tries to play. I suppose the issue is related to the usual cat and mouse game with YouTube ads.
Bottom line: setting to "Block Trackers" resolved the issue for me.
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.4652)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@OscarBrownbread I was able to reproduce this on the Stable build.
- Click down arrow on screen once (no issue)
- Click it twice (autoscroll starts)
-
I've turned on "Block Trackers and Ads" again since I want that for normal YouTube videos. I notice that the issue is related to the "ABP anticircumvention list" in the settings.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@OscarBrownbread Please Report a Bug
-
Bug submitted. Issue reference: VB-118620