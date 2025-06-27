I was wondering if there is a command line I could execute (via batch file) in order to tell Vivaldi on windoze to clear specific items in the Delete History without user intervention?

Or if it is as simple as removing all files from specific directories, how I would go about determining which directories are used for cache / cookies / etc?

In short, the reason I'm asking this is because my users are required to use multiple sites which use different Azure login credentials and it's confusing the browser, leading to random glitches which are resolved by clearing cache / cookies. I've told them to use different browsers for the different sites, but users are users and either don't listen or don't remember. There is a read-only shared network drive available on all the PCs where I can & do drop scripts to fix specific issues; the user does not need to know or understand what the cause of the problem is or what the script is doing to fix it. All they know is that they click on something that says "Fix blah blah blah" and 'they fix the problem by themselves'.