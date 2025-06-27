-
I was wondering if there is a command line I could execute (via batch file) in order to tell Vivaldi on windoze to clear specific items in the Delete History without user intervention?
Or if it is as simple as removing all files from specific directories, how I would go about determining which directories are used for cache / cookies / etc?
In short, the reason I'm asking this is because my users are required to use multiple sites which use different Azure login credentials and it's confusing the browser, leading to random glitches which are resolved by clearing cache / cookies. I've told them to use different browsers for the different sites, but users are users and either don't listen or don't remember. There is a read-only shared network drive available on all the PCs where I can & do drop scripts to fix specific issues; the user does not need to know or understand what the cause of the problem is or what the script is doing to fix it. All they know is that they click on something that says "Fix blah blah blah" and 'they fix the problem by themselves'.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Ruler2112 Vivaldi is a Chromium browser. Anything that goes for Chromium/Chrome goes for Vivaldi. The command-line arguments are the same:
https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
There are no arguments for clearing cookies, and in any case it would need to be done with the browser closed.
Also, the profile structure is exactly the same as Chromium. So cookies are in
Network\Cookies(Windows), passwords are in
Login Dataand so on.
Again, deleting files needs to be done with the browser closed.
An idea; you could create desktop shortcuts, creating a profile for each "site" they need to use, like this:
vivaldi.exe --profile-directory="Azure1" https://example.com
This would create a new profile with a directory
Azure1under the User Data folder. Each profile is completely independent, including cookies and logins.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Pretty crappy of Azure to not allow easily changing credentials, even Google can do that.