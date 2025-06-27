Hello

Is there a setting that will allow me to right click -> Save Image As and have it saved to a folder automatically without me having to click save on the window that pops up? Basically I just want to save image, not save image as.

I found an option to save files to the default location without asking but that doesn't apply to images.

I really hope there is a trivial way of doing this and if so I apologise for not being able to find it on my own.

Thanks in advance for any help