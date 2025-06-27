-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, we have a range of fixes for menus, settings and tabs.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Cool.
-
derDay Supporters
I'm on vacation and there are so many snappies in the last time
-
Let's check it out!
-
@Ruarí It's kinda insane how this creature is a direct descendant of theropoda dinosaurs... how their eyes still retain that "something ancient and terrifying" in them... almost haunting.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
I opened a new Private Window and in the other Window (not private), this happens:
First it went away when clicking one of the Webicons, now, trying out for the second time, not. With restart everything normal again.
-
@Ruarí For the image: I hope these "naval hawks" (sea gulls) are not hostile to unicyclists.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Odd Børretzen og Lars Martin Myhre - Måkene
Måker eier ikke samfunnsånd
"skal ha!" "skal ha!" "skal ha!"
Jeg tør ikke tenke på hvilket parti de ville ha
stemt på hvis de hadde hatt stemmerett.
Under sånne forhold sier jeg til meg selv:
Jeg er glad jeg ikke kjenner en måke personlig
sånn at jeg måtte oppføre meg noenlunde
høflig mot vedkommende.
Norwegian classic.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Page is not focused on load (VB-117968)
Thanks for that, I've been having to resort to Focus Page (Alt+A) way more often than I like to
[Tabs] Ctrl + W to close tab while hovering certain UI elements highlights empty UI (VB-117805)
A minor issue for sure, but not sure it's fully "fixed", if hovering the New Tab button and pressing Ctrl+W it will highlight the tab bar spacer. Depending on theme this might be very noticeable or not. More to due with Ctrl being held down obviously so not even sure I'd call it a bug.
-
Pesala Ambassador
I reported this bug for the previous Snapshot:
VB-118137 Close Tab Submenu shows as (empty) on Pinned Tabs
Now, the menu fails to show up at all, so one still cannot close tabs to the right or other tabs from a pinned tab.
Reported new bug as:
VB-118203 Unable to Close Other Unpinned Tabs from Pinned Tab Context Menu
-
Friday classics are back!
-
After all this time it is still incomprehensible and bizarre that, in order to move a tab from a random Workspace to the Main Workspace = Main Window, you have to read (and click on) the menu entry "Move to this Window".
"What Window... I'm already on this Window".
Couldn't you just rename it to "Move it to Main Window" or something?
-
Address bar is still broken (VB-116556 and more).
Ctrl+F still completely freezes the browser UI sometimes.
-
christiehmalry
will we be getting the ''stack tabs by hosts'' (plural) menu item back folks, i note the reordering of the 'stack tabs by host' (singular) which is cool but i cant find the old multi host stack instruction?
-
christiehmalry
@npro: and it proves dinosaurs would have totally stolen your ice cream
-
-
16th updated
snapshot is the word
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
The Clock flickers when clicking on the Clock in the Statusbar! Every Second it comes and goes away and comes again […].
Sometimes it doesn’t flicker, but then the Seconds are not going foreward.
-
sjudenim Supporters
Overlay scroll bar flag still not working.
The combining of the Add buttons in the Speed Dial is not intuitive considering the vague description that makes no mention of just how many buttons are controlled by that 1 setting.
And since you can't double click to add a Widget or Navigation Folder, there is no alternative to the Add button like there is with speed dials.
-
Lagoochu360
Ctrl+F searching sometimes crashes Vivaldi Browser