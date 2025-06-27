-
DerSchlingel Supporters
Is my impression correct, that whenever I open Vivaldi on my iPhone it shows for a flash of a moment the original red tab color and than reverts to the one I've chosen by myself?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Yes, we see it too. We'll see if we can fix it.
DerSchlingel Supporters
@jane.n Thank you very much. Is there any chance to get an even more modern looking UI, adopting iOS design?
I really like Vivaldi on my iPhone, but it looks still a bit bulky for me.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Our designers regularly update the design of different parts of the browsers, so it's just a matter of time when it's Vivaldi on iOS' turn again.