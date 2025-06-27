-
boneofcontention
I researched it and the name I need for my vivaldi blog is not taken.
why does Vivaldi keep saying that it is?
-
isak Vivaldi Team
What do you mean by name?
You do get a blog page with your username https://boneofcontention.vivaldi.net and that cannot be changed.
-
boneofcontention
@isak I figured it out. I wasn't talking about the boneofcontention, I was talking about name/title of the blog, however, I must have did it in my sleep. lol. I already had it, and had no idea. Thank you for responding though.