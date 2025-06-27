-
Hello everyone!
You know the routine. It's Friday, so it's time for a new poll.
This week's question is about User Profiles. On vivaldi.net give your vote to the number of profiles you have.
Here in the comments, you can share what you've created the additional profiles for. If you only have one profile, it'd be interesting to know how you prefer to compartmentalize your browsing.
Ciao!
Time for a recap.
A whopping 83% of you only use one profile.
8% need one other profile...
... and another 8% have at least 3 user profiles.
Head over to vivaldi.net to vote for this week's poll.
Aaron Translator
2
the second profile only for test,exam,backup
Only one, tests in Guest profile
greybeard Ambassador
Again, as @Catweazle, only one for testing.
derDay Supporters
I've a separate profile for testing because you can send a link to a profile but not to the guest profile (which is sad)
and another profile for the grocery stores
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I have three profiles: 1. Private, 2. Work, 3. Music.
I have four profiles, but they are based around the type of site, not work vs personal context.
- Social media
- Cloud storage
- Everything else
