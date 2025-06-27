-
Darwin4Ever
I use multiple Windows Desktops, and have
- Vivaldi Windows on every one
- Firefox Windows on every one
- Opera Windows on every one
When I exit and relaunch the 3 browsers
- Vivaldi opens all Windows on one desktop
- Firefox opens the Windows on the desktop as it was
- Opera opens the Windows on the desktop as it was
Why Isn't Vivaldi supporting Windows Desktops correctly ?
Or am I overlooking a configuration setting ?
As far I remember, Vivaldi did that correctly in some 6.x releases
-
@Darwin4Ever That is a known and confirmed bug, but i think you will not get a fix in near future.
Found in Internal bug tracker:
VB-87592 Virtual Desktops and "last active window" – confirmed.
I updated for 7.4.3684.55.