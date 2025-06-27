-
Seems like Force Enable Zoom stopped working. Encountered at least a couple of websites where I just can't zoom despite having the toggle enabled.
An example: https://apnews.com/
Vivaldi for Android: 7.4.3691.84
Android: 15
Device: Samsung Galaxy S25
@LordBlizzard Guessing... in "chrome://flags" look for "Smart Zoom" and Disable it. This seemed to help a lot with my strange zoom problems
Thanks but that's not it. Tried it and it didn't resolve the issue.
mib2berlin Soprano
@LordBlizzard
Hi, I can zoom on this page, it take some time load the page full then it work.
Sub pages work immediately.
Specs in my signature.
@mib2berlin just for the record, I'm not referring to the Zoom +/- buttons from the V menu (this seems to just resize font). I'm talking about the pinch zoom gesture.
mib2berlin Soprano
@LordBlizzard
I test both but I can make it only bigger not smaller.
To be honest, I don't use zoom often but if I understand correctly one cant zoom out on a page but never in.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s3XX9PUfngV7xK2ntDPiR-DxV4xR1FbK/view?usp=sharing
@LordBlizzard That happen to me too at first. Are you blocking ads/tracker? If so I'm guessing there's a Cookie, Turn your Blocker off... similar covering the whole screen at first. It has been visually blocked but there are still parts of it lingering over the rest of the page. When it clears and/or the page reloads I can zoom via pinching
Really hard to to spot that happening in Android without something like Developer Tools
@lfisk that's a great call and I actually thought about it before too, disabled adblocker, accepted/rejected cookies - no effect.
However, I noticed now that they have some icon there called 'Enable accessibility'. If I enable it allows me to zoom. This tells me that they are in control whether I can zoom or not, hence it leads me to believe the Force Enable Zoom ("Override a website's request to prevent zooming") is not working.
@LordBlizzard I can zoom in and out on apnews.com in both mobile and desktop mode. The page initially loads fully zoomed out so you can't zoom out until you zoom in, but once you zoom in I can zoom back out.
Vivaldi 7.4.3691.84
OnePlus Nord N200
LineageOS 22.2 (Android 15)
@LordBlizzard I've been testing in Desktop mode. It's always selected because I'm not familiar with mobile views of the sites I use...
The Apnews site is strange in Android. If I scroll down some, maybe a page after loading Pinch Zoom may work okay. If I keep fooling with it at the top of the page an article will eventually get selected instead of zoom. If I go back before it loads much the landing page zooms okay then
I've been fooling around with different "Stored Data" settings and been blaming some site oddness on that. They're back to default right now for this and likely to stay that way for now. I'll keep better watch at some of the other sites I visit and see if your idea of "Force Enable Zoom" not working might be an issue.
Guys, I feel like an idiot but it suddenly started working... I have no idea why. This is the most baffling case ever. Hopefully it doesn't reoccur.
Thank you for all your efforts investigating this, it's much appreciated! 🫀