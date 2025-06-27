im looking for assistance with a css code and maybe im just bad at searching but i can't seem to find a working code that does what i want.

the css code i want performs the following actions,

when mouse is Not hovered over Anywhere on the vivaldi window, all top bars are hidden and the current webpage is the entire size of the browser window. since all my bars are up top this includes, at least what i hope they are called, Tab bar, below that the address bar, and below that the bookmark bar. on firefox, all three of these's areas are considered to be called the toolbox area. vivaldi i believe is called header but not sure because my css mods dont work. when mouse is hovered over Anywhere on the vivaldi browser window, all 3 top bars will instantly and smoothly start animating down whilst bringing the current webpage down with it and not overlapping, just as would appear with default settings. (the webpage is never hidden underneath the top bars for any reason) when mouse leaves window, the top bars will first delay for 2s then animate smoothly upwards to their hidden state from 1.

a few hours with gemini didnt solve my issue either lol. the code i used on firefox had an issue where dropdown menus from extensions would not show until browser restart. and also when moving to certain gaps between bookmarks or tabs, the "toolbox" area would act as if the mouse left the window. the code i used in firefox may be of some assitance and ill paste it here.

#navigator-toolbox {

max-height: 0;

overflow: hidden;

transition: ease all 2s;

}

#main-window:hover #navigator-toolbox {

max-height: 100vh;

animation: 0s pop-in;

animation-fill-mode: both;

animation-delay: 2s;

}

@keyframes pop-in {

from {overflow: hidden}

to {overflow: unset}

}