Hello everyone!

I am a long time Vivaldi user but just started to customize it a bit more.

The issue I am having is that the title bar is still visible even with the UI toggled off. I have tried disabling the native window, ensuring title bar is disabled, changing themes, switching the menu position and icon style.

I am attaching some screenshots to ensure that the element I want to remove is indeed the titlebar and not some other element.

This first image is with all the visual elements enabled. Typically I toggle these with keybinds when I want to show/hide them.



Then this is with everything hidden by toggling the UI (Ctrl+F11 on default keybinds). This is how it appears with toggling the ui off or using my keybinds that toggle the tabs bar, address bar, and panel individually to be off.



To be clear the hole gray/dark bar the is almost empty except for the menu icon and website title is what I want to hide/remove.

Thank you so much for your help in advanced!

Edit: I am on Arch Linux, Hyprland with the Vivaldi version of 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit). I have not verified yet if this issue persists on my Windows computer but I will provide an update as soon as possible.