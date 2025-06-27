-
somnomania
I just downloaded Vivaldi for mobile, because my primary mobile browser (DuckDuckGo) is having some issues for me right now. Unfortunately, whenever I open mobile Vivaldi, the first thing I immediately get is a popup that says "Vivaldi has stopped," with options for app info and close app. If I hit close app, the popup goes away and the app is still open and relatively fine. Otherwise, if I wait, either it clears the popup on its own or continues producing popups (that also clear on their own after a few seconds). Obviously a freshly-installed app shouldn't be doing that, so I'm not sure what the problem could be or how to fix it.
pratikshahh Banned
mib2berlin Soprano
@pratikshahh
Hi, this is the Android section, happen to me sometimes too.
@somnomania
Hi, I read your post some hours ago but to my knowledge such an issue was never reported here since the Android version exist.
I'm a bit confused because I don't know how to help here.
somnomania
Just to include the part in the deleted comment, for myself or others: "If Vivaldi has stopped working, try launching it with --disable-extensions or clear your profile cache." Neither of these things apply here, because the very first time I opened mobile Vivaldi after installing it, it did the popup about how the app had stopped. I just uninstalled and reinstalled to test, and it's still doing it. I did get a screenshot this time on the fresh install, as soon as I opened it.