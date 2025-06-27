So I think I followed the directions. Maybe not.

The desire is to move all of my bookmarks and all fo the rest from my Win 11 copy of the Vivaldi browser to one I have installed on an Android tablet.

I logged both devices into my Vivaldi account and followed (I think) the sync procedure. Instead of copying my data from the Win 11 machine to Android, it moved the default bookmarks from Android to the Win 11 system, and re-wrote the bookmarks bar I had. Thankfully my bookmarks were retained on the Windows system though some repairs were necessary to remove the Android copy-over and restore my bookmarks back to the Bookmarks bar as before.

Nothing was seen on the Android tablet that resembled a bookmarks bar or any other indication that there was a successful transfer.

Suggestions?

Something seems amiss. There was also no indication that any transfers had happened and no notification that it was complete or successful. I'd like to avoid having to repair my desktop screen again.