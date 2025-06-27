-
dmkroslindale
So I think I followed the directions. Maybe not.
The desire is to move all of my bookmarks and all fo the rest from my Win 11 copy of the Vivaldi browser to one I have installed on an Android tablet.
I logged both devices into my Vivaldi account and followed (I think) the sync procedure. Instead of copying my data from the Win 11 machine to Android, it moved the default bookmarks from Android to the Win 11 system, and re-wrote the bookmarks bar I had. Thankfully my bookmarks were retained on the Windows system though some repairs were necessary to remove the Android copy-over and restore my bookmarks back to the Bookmarks bar as before.
Nothing was seen on the Android tablet that resembled a bookmarks bar or any other indication that there was a successful transfer.
Suggestions?
Something seems amiss. There was also no indication that any transfers had happened and no notification that it was complete or successful. I'd like to avoid having to repair my desktop screen again.
@dmkroslindale
Hi, sync work additive, you should have now all bookmarks on both devices.
If I add a new mobile device to the sync system I always delete all bookmarks on the mobile before I sync.
So the mobile get all from the desktop but has nothing to upload.
I cant say much about the bookmark bar, I don't use it, but any bookmark folder can be the bookmark bar.
Maybe this mess up something.
Anyway, if the mobile has no bookmarks it cant mess up your desktop bookmarks.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
On desktop, I recommend using the Bookmarks Panel or Bookmarks Manager to view and manage all your bookmarks. The Bookmarks Bar only shows the contents of the folder you've set to be displayed on the Bookmarks Bar and may not give you a complete overview.
There's no Bookmarks Bar on Android. There you can view your bookmarks in the Bookmarks Panel.
dmkroslindale
Thanks to all. Unfortunately, I had to give up. I still have Vivaldi on my cell but took it off the tablet. It may be that this is a cheap tablet even though it is running Android 12.
For the life of me no matter how much I clicked about I could not consistently find the "bookmarks" folder, page, or repository on the Android Tablet. None of the menus had anything called "bookmarks" for what ever reason. So for me that was somewhat of a deal killer, so I removed it from the tablet.
@dmkroslindale There is a Panels icon left of the Back button in the Address bar, pressing that will allow you to access Bookmarks, Notes, History and Downloads.
@mib2berlin
@jane.n
Yep, with imagine you have any big number of unique bookmarks on your smarthome and you don't want to delete them! Especially since on android you can't even do bookmark export/import locally (oh, 2025! still!). But you want to synchronize and merge them into one. Imho, it's long overdue to admit that the current state of affairs with synchronization is not satisfactory. It would be right to make a desktop and mobile interface for choosing the direction of synchronization and a two-panel manager (!) in-build in browser for editing added folders and shortcuts in bookmarks.
I want synchronization to resemble file sharing in a file manager or FTP client. I want it to be as clear and convenient! And so that users don't have to dance with a tambourine like shamans every time. And your advice is exactly about that. It's an action with a marginally predictable outcome: maybe it will work right, maybe it won't. It's practically a "black box". This topic is further evidence of the need for change!
ps Generally speaking, it would be great if you could synchronize using wifi and bluetooth - and client-server architecture. The smart device is connected via local wifi network to the desktop, a special browser module with its own interface is launched, the access right is checked (enter the password, 2FA and encryption key) and - synchronize in an explicit, open form what we want. In this case, the information is transmitted in encrypted form. But who's going to write it all and when?
@far4 said in Sync Win 11 and Android Tablet:
you have any number of unique bookmarks on your smarthome and you don't want to delete them!
Hm I had, now I have them on all devices.
There are always things to improve but sync is more or less Chromium sync.
As you mentioned, develop and maintain an own sync system is more than the Vivaldi team can handle.
And, who need this?
Sync on an own server is a higher voted request but you need the knowledge to setup a server system and running it 24/7.
We are running really of topic.
@mib2berlin
No, not the server, of course. But direct synchronization between two devices, each of which has Vivaldi installed. One copy is connected as a client, the other as a server. And then the user sees the list of bookmarks on the left and right panels like in a file manager, and marks and copies as he wishes, while being in full control of the process. While being able to search for and remove duplicate bookmarks.
Sorry, but this topic is long overdue.
Now synchro is a closed process that works automatically and according to its own internal rules.
@far4
Hm, I would not need this.
I meant this topic has nothing to do with this thread.