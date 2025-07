Is someone in the Vivaldi—Community playing Guild Wars 2 on the [EN-EU] Servers?

It would be COOL to share the same passion about both Vivaldi and Guild Wars 2!!

My typical gamestyle is; Fishing, Exploring, "Random"-Events, and maybe once in a while do some CO-OPing with Randoms. Or yea, trying to do CO-OP ...

If you share the same interests in the Game, reply! If not, keep on using the BEST browser around!