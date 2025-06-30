-
I thought for years that I had speeddials, but it's only recently I realised they were all Bookmarks. They're identical to Speeddials in every way, but they're called Bookmarks. So at the risk of appearing dumb...because when it comes to Vivaldi I am dumb...why are there both Speeddials and Bookmarks when they're both identical?
@GaryF
Hm, this is the default startpage of Vivaldi:
Pesala Ambassador
@GaryF They are indeed both bookmarks, but they are not identical. Here is how I use them:
- Speed Dials on the Start Page are for sites that I use daily
- Bookmarks on the Bookmark Bar are for sites that I use frequently or from time to time, but not every day
- Bookmarks that are not on the Bookmark Bar, are for reference and will show up in a search if I need them
Speed Dials can have a custom thumbnail image. More than one page of speed dials is possible, but if you have so many speed dials on a page that you need to scroll down to see them all, they are no longer speed dials, but slow dials. Think of a keypad on a telephone, which typically only has 10 speed dial buttons. The start page can hold 20 or 30 quite comfortably, but if you use tiny thumbnails or icons (Settings, Start Page), you have to hunt and peck to find the bookmark that you want, which defeats the purpose of Speed Dials.
@GaryF Speeddials are a subset of bookmarks. Think of them as bookmarks that are so special to you that they deserve to have their own thumbnail on your start page, whereas other bookmarks are just bookmarks in your bookmark folder structure.
It's just like contacts on your mobile phone. You have hundreds of contacts in a long list, but you have your best friends and some family members directly accessible on your screen without having to go through the contact list. You have them on speeddial - and that's the reason the special bookmarks in Vivaldi are called speeddial, too. Same concept.
Edit: @Pesala just saw your question 3 minutes earlier than I did
@Pesala Thanks. That makes sense...I think. I've organised my Bookmarks in folders, with the most used first.
Speeddials are what made me change to Vivaldi because Opera stopped having them so when Vivaldi forked off I started using it because it retained speeddials. Except for all this time I haven't been using speeddials, I've been using bookmarks, thinking they were speedials!
So where can I get the thumbnails that were auto-assigned to Bookmarks when I made them? (Tiny imprints of the webpage)
I lost them all once, I don't want to lose them all again.
@WildEnte A great explanation, thanks
@GaryF said in Why speedials and Bookmarks?:
So where can I get the thumbnails that were auto-assigned to Bookmarks when I made them? (Tiny imprints of the webpage)
You can right click the speeddial without a thumbnail and click 'reload' (I advise visiting the page first, otherwise it might show a cookie dialog). You can also go to the page, and in the address bar click the bookmarking icon to first un-bookmark the page and then immediately re-bookmark it. This will also add an icon.
You can also create your own thumbnails, for instructions see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/#Upload_a_custom_thumbnail_to_a_Speed_Dial_or_Speed_Dial_folder
@WildEnte said in Why speedials and Bookmarks?:
@GaryF said in Why speedials and Bookmarks?:
So where can I get the thumbnails that were auto-assigned to Bookmarks when I made them? (Tiny imprints of the webpage)
Yeah I did that last time and it took me ages as I have hundreds. I hoped I could somehow save the ones I already had.
@GaryF You can also hit F5 while looking at several speed dial thumbnails, and it will update all of them. Or you open the bookmarks panel, select all these bookmarks, right click and choose reload (haven't tested this one)
@GaryF
Hi, I have the same if I set up a new system, I have only 300 so it is not to much.
On the bookmark page select a folder, on right top is a button Update Thumbnails, click on it, select the next folder and so forth.
Now Vivaldi start to download them, it can take a while but you can simply work further until all are downloaded.
In the status bar is a counter.
There is no such button on mine. I can right click on each link and choose reload, which is reasonably fast, but there's no such button as you describe on mine. How are you accessing the page?
@WildEnte said in Why speedials and Bookmarks?:
@GaryF You can also hit F5 while looking at several speed dial thumbnails, and it will update all of them. Or you open the bookmarks panel, select all these bookmarks, right click and choose reload (haven't tested this one)
I don't seem able to select any bookmark, let alone multiple ones. When I try it simply loads the first link.
However you're right about the F5, that's a game changer. Thanks a million for that one!
@GaryF
Are you on vivaldi://bookmarks ?
You can reach it from the startpage.
@mib2berlin said in Why speedials and Bookmarks?:
@GaryF
Are you on vivaldi://bookmarks ?
You can reach it from the startpage.
I have never even seen that page! How on earth do you access it? Apart from that link you gave, I'd have to memorise loads of those weird links, I prefer just clicking normally to get to somewhere.
@GaryF
The link is on the startpage, do you may use a custom start page?
-
@mib2berlin My start page is my bookmarks page.
@GaryF
