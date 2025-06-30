@ GaryF Speeddials are a subset of bookmarks. Think of them as bookmarks that are so special to you that they deserve to have their own thumbnail on your start page, whereas other bookmarks are just bookmarks in your bookmark folder structure.

It's just like contacts on your mobile phone. You have hundreds of contacts in a long list, but you have your best friends and some family members directly accessible on your screen without having to go through the contact list. You have them on speeddial - and that's the reason the special bookmarks in Vivaldi are called speeddial, too. Same concept.