Windows 10, Vivaldi standalone v 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

I just learned how to sync. So I have 2 browser installations: my default one, and a copy on the desktop in a random folder. I'm trying to match the new to the old so I can transfer my profile without losing anything.

So the data seems to have synced although not all extensions have transferred, that's not a big problem.

I have read many posts which say Bookmark thumbnails are held in a folder called thumbnails. However I can't find any such folder in either of my installations. In my main one, if I try to assign a custom thumbnail to a bookmark it takes me to ...Vivaldi\User Data\Default. But there aren't any thumbnails there. So the thumbnails I already do have, which auto generated when I created the bookmark, I assumed would be in the same location but they are not.

So can anyone tell me where to find Bookmark thumbnails and how to ensure they are synced along with all other data?