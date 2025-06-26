-
Windows 10, Vivaldi standalone v 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I just learned how to sync. So I have 2 browser installations: my default one, and a copy on the desktop in a random folder. I'm trying to match the new to the old so I can transfer my profile without losing anything.
So the data seems to have synced although not all extensions have transferred, that's not a big problem.
I have read many posts which say Bookmark thumbnails are held in a folder called thumbnails. However I can't find any such folder in either of my installations. In my main one, if I try to assign a custom thumbnail to a bookmark it takes me to ...Vivaldi\User Data\Default. But there aren't any thumbnails there. So the thumbnails I already do have, which auto generated when I created the bookmark, I assumed would be in the same location but they are not.
So can anyone tell me where to find Bookmark thumbnails and how to ensure they are synced along with all other data?
-
Obiwan2208
Do you meaning this??
[user-data-folder]\Default\VivaldiThumbnails\
Try this one...
C:\Users\[user-name]\ApplicationsData\Local\Vivaldi\Default\VivaldiThumbnails
If unsuccessful use the command
Vivaldi command; Help; About
Look for Profile Path and add
\VivaldiThumbnails\to it.
Sadly Vivaldi will only install the corresponding extension; the extensions been made at the developer's discretion, so it's impossible to know how is running and therefor how to save the data/config each one of ALL extensions.
If possible, save the configuration through the extensions themselves and ultimately take note the data/settings of them.
-
@Obiwan2208 Yeah I have that folder, and there is thumbnails in it, but they are not the ones that correspond to Bookmarks. They must be elsewhere?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@GaryF
Hi, if you meant custom thumbnails for speed dials for example it is the folder \SyncedFiles.
The images have no file extension, Windows don't recognizes them as images.