markeltash
at times when my computer shuts down for reasons like a power outage i can't restore last opened tabs in Vivaldi. for example i had 10 tabs opened before it was closed and after reboot this is all i can see
mib2berlin Soprano
@markeltash
Hi, a power outage this the wort can happen for a computer system.
In this case the session files get's corrupted and Vivaldi cant read them.
You can enable auto save sessions, more information:
markeltash
Thanks, I'll give it a try
@markeltash This has happened to me many times. The only way I find to get the tabs back is by going through browsing history and reminding myself what I opened. It can be a laborious process, but if you really needed those tabs, you can find them.